NASCAR returning to IMS road course in 2022

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — NASCAR drivers are returning to "the racing capital of the world" in 2022 for a second chance at the road course.

Drivers will compete in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, July 31. An NTT IndyCar Series race also will take place Saturday, July 30.

A.J. Allmendinger was the winner of the inaugural race in August on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“There was no shortage of drama and excitement in the inaugural Cup Series race on the road course, and we are confident the competition will be even more compelling in 2022,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “We look forward to once again showcasing the versatility of NASCAR racing at IMS.”

Drivers voiced their discomfort with the road course after the inaugural race. The conversation centered around the blue curb in Turn 6. It was giving drivers trouble all day, and by the end of the race, it came completely apart and essentially disintegrated.

That spot was the cause of three crashes down the stretch, two of which triggered a red flag.

Race officials opted to remove the curb with only a handful of laps to go because there was too much damage to repair.