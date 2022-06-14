More than 900 kids sign up for basketball camp at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Amid this week's scorching heat, they’ve changed up the game plan to make sure everyone is cool.

INDIANAPOLIS — Camps are a summer tradition for kids in Indiana. One going on this month gives them a chance to shoot some hoops at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler University head basketball coach Thad Matta is running the camp.

More than 900 kids are signed up this summer, and amid a backdrop of hot temperatures, the university is making sure everyone is safe. They’ve changed up the game plan to make sure everyone is cool.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Matta. “We’ve got AC now and it’s gonna be a hundred degrees this week, so everything has worked out good. We’re making sure the campers are hydrated. Like I said, it’s a whole new arena since I’ve been here."

