Midwestern Tennis Association hosts 100th year celebration tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 1923, the Midwestern Tennis Association (MID-TAC) has promoted the game of tennis through inclusion and competition. The association is in the midst of hosting its annual tournament, but this time it's celebrating 100 years.

It's one of the oldest African American tournaments in the country and includes juniors, seniors and everyone in between playing tennis for a meaning that's even deeper.

"This is a big thing for us in the community and the Black tennis community to come together and just celebrate tennis," said Jack Barton, the tournament director. "It's not only just competition, it's a celebration of everything that's happened over the past 100 years and trying also to promote our juniors to be able to come out from different organizations in St. Louis, Chicago, Louisville, Columbus, Cincinnati, all over the Midwest to get kids to play tennis and to compete."

The championship tennis tournament is for adults and juniors ages eight to 80, with 36 adult and 14 junior divisions. Trophies are presented to first and second place winners.

Only 1 day away from our five day / four night MID-TAC 100TH YEAR CELEBRATION - 1923 to 2023. It’s not too late to come... Posted by Mid-Tac on Thursday, June 29, 2023

It consists of five days and four nights of competition, camaraderie, and playing the game of tennis during the holiday week. Marion Boone has participated in the tournament for three years and loves what it represents.

"From a Black tennis perspective, to be able to do something for 100 years, to be able to have that legacy, to be able to have your kids come out and watch you play. I saw little kids today, six or eight years old and they were hitting the ball and were fantastic," Boone said. "Then there's people out here that are 80 years old. When they say tennis is a sport for life, they truly believe it, and they all love it, and there's something special about it especially when you come out and play with friends."

The self-proclaimed "premier tournament for juniors, and preferred tournament for adults", the MID-TAC tournament seeks to use tennis as an event to cultivate strong family values.

Organizers, such as Barton, believe that athletic competition and good sportsmanship are prerequisites to building good personalities and character.

"I think that it's important to not only celebrate tennis, but I think we want to make sure that we include everyone," Barton said. "It's about inclusion and it's about diversity. Giving the kids, especially, the opportunity to be able to play. That's what our biggest focus has been. Then generation after generation will begin to support this tournament and keep tennis alive."

Barton has been associated with MID-Tac and this tournament for 40 years, and says the legacy and impact is what keeps him coming back.