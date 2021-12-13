Carmel and Center Grove voted out of Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference

Principals from six Marion County high schools voted Monday to remove the two schools from the MIC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The principals from the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference voted Monday to remove Center Grove High School and Carmel High School from the conference.

The MIC will now consist of Ben Davis, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, Warren Central, North Central and Pike High School.

The MIC said it recently came to their attention that Carmel and Center Grove were seeking placement in a different conference.

The MIC said they value the historical relationships with both communities, and while the news is sad, they understand the two schools no longer share the same vision as other MIC schools.

Monday’s vote will allow Carmel and Center Grove to seek another conference.

MIC events include athletic, choir, and academic competitions.

Carmel and Center Grove released the following joint statement:

Center Grove High School and Carmel High School have submitted a formal petition to join the Hoosier Crossroads Conference (HCC). We respect the coaches, faculty, administrators, and student-athletes of the MIC Conference. We have had long-standing and positive relationships with the MIC Conference and appreciate the 26 years of collaboration and competition with the MIC schools. The decision to request to change conferences is rooted in the belief that this move would provide our schools with the collaboration, competition, and support necessary to grow our programs over the next 20 years.