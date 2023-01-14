Lukosius' 28 lead Butler past Villanova 79-71

A 2-point lead turned grew to a 12-point advantage for Butler in the first half, thanks to a 10-0 scoring run.

INDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 28 points in Butler's 79-71 win over Villanova on Friday night.

Lukosius added three steals for the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East Conference). Chuck Harris scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Jalen Thomas went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (8-10, 2-5) were led by Eric Dixon, who posted 22 points and six rebounds. Caleb Daniels added 21 points for Villanova. Cam Whitmore also put up 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

A 2-point lead turned into a 12-point advantage for Butler in the first half thanks to a 10-0 scoring run. Harris scored 12 points before the break as his team held a 40-30 halftime advantage. Lukosius scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Butler to an eight-point victory.

