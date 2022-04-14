x
Longtime Lawrence North basketball coach Jack Keefer announces retirement

With 804 wins at Lawrence North - and 865 wins overall - Keefer ranks second in the state for all-time career coaching victories.
INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence North High School varsity basketball coach Jack Keefer announced his retirement Thursday.

Keefer has coached at the school for 46 years, part of a head coaching tenure that has spanned 50 years.

He started his career at Oak Hill High School, his alma mater, serving a an assistant coach.

With 804 wins at Lawrence North - and 865 wins overall - Keefer ranks second in the state for all-time career coaching victories. His Wildcat teams have won four state championships.

Keefer was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

"Coach Jack Keefer is a legendary basketball coach, one who transcends generations," said Lawrence Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn A. Smith. "Coach Keefer has built excellence in his players, resulting in success on and off the court. He is one of the greatest high school basketball coaches in our state and country.” 

