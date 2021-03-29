'Locked On Pacers' breaks down the latest news on T.J. Warren injury and the stellar play of Malcolm Brogdon

Hosts Tony East and Adam Friedman react to the news that T.J. Warren is out for the season and discuss what it means for the Indiana Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — On today's episode of Locked On Pacers, hosts Tony East and Adam Friedman discuss T.J. Warren's injury, Malcolm Brogdon and some young Pacers playing well, and the upcoming week of Pacers action.

T.J. Warren is out for the rest of the season.

After having surgery on his foot in early January, there was some hope that T.J. Warren would return to the court for the Indiana Pacers late in the season. The team announced last week that that would not be the case and Warren will miss the rest of the season. East and Friedman break down what that means for the team going forward.

"[Warren missing the rest of the season] lowers the Pacer's ceiling this season," Friedman said of Warren being announced as out for the season.

Pacers have a solid week led by Malcolm Brogdon and Edmond Sumner

The Pacers had a winning record last week, going 2-1. It was the team's first week with a winning record in over a month, the team is finally rounding into form. Malcolm Brogdon and Edmond Sumner both played well above expectation to help lead the Pacers to the wins.

"Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists since the All-Star break," Friedman said when breaking down Brogdon's tremendous play.

Can the Pacers keep the momentum going this week?

The Indiana Pacers close out their tough March schedule with a four-game slate this week. The Pacers have a chance to get back to .500 in the next seven days, but they will have to be on their A-game.