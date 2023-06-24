Local soccer club competes days after 3 players shot

The Indy Gladiators were in the middle of practice when players were shot at Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local soccer team is returning to play Saturday after three players were shot while practicing Thursday.

The Indy Gladiators were having a late-night practice on the FC Pride Field when the three players were hit by stray bullets in a nearby shoot-out.

Police are searching for the two cars of people who started shooting at each other near 62nd and Carroll Road.

Authorities are now concerned over the safety of the area.

"This is a very safe area out here. This is such an usual incident and such a fluke incident for this to occur," said Gary Woodruff, Lawrence Police Deputy Chief. "But nonetheless, it's still scary and dangerous for the people that were here, of course."

Mary Dennis, a nearby resident, said that they've seen violence in the area before, and is not surprised.

"I honestly don't believe that it was just a fluke. Because there's too much of it going on," Dennis said.

Investigators are working to get suspect and car descriptions to find the people responsible.

Regardless, the Indy Gladiators will compete for their playoff championship game Saturday night.