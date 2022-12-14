Lilly King places 1st in 100m breaststroke semifinals at World Championship, heads to finals

Lilly King finished first in the semifinals earning her a spot in Thursday's finals at the FINA World Championship in Australia.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Indiana native and Olympic gold medalist Lilly King has a chance to bring home more medals for Team USA, this time at the FINA World Championship in Australia.

King is one of the most decorated athletes in Melbourne, having won two Olympic gold medals. She's also a 10-time world champion and four-time short-course world title winner, according to the Olympics' website.

On Tuesday, King finished third in the preliminary round of the women's 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.94. She competed again in the semifinals, finishing in first place with a time of 1:03.33 and earning her a spot in the finals.

Worlds Update: Lil comes through the semifinals as the top seed in the 100 breaststroke. The final should be a great... Posted by Lilly King on Wednesday, December 14, 2022