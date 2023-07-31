Colts running back Jonathan Taylor denies reports of back pain

"Not sure who 'sources' are, but find new ones," Jonathan Taylor tweeted.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor is disputing claims from an ESPN article that he had reported "back pain" before training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts running back tweeted Sunday night that he never had back pain and never reported back pain. He concluded the tweet with "Not sure who 'sources' are, but find new ones."

According to the ESPN article, the injury did not happen while Taylor has been playing for the Colts, and the unnamed source claimed the Colts are considering whether to place Taylor on the non-football injury list, which could results in the team withholding his salary.

This comes after a tense weekend where Taylor met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to request a trade.

Irsay told 13News prior to the news breaking that talks were continuing between the team and Taylor's agents, but that there was still "a lot of work to be done."

Irsay also indicated he believed Taylor would be "full go" for the 2023 season and that he was not worried about getting the deal done.

“It was just a good conversation and, you know, hopeful going forward,” Irsay told reporters after practice. “We're looking forward to a great season, hoping that Jonathan's a big part of that, and I think we had a good conversation.”