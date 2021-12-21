x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

IUPUI falls to Morehead State, 80-52

Azaria Seay led Jaguars scorers with 17 points.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Daniel Thornberg

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI fell to visiting Morehead State Tuesday, 80-52.

Guard Tray Hollowell had 17 points for the Eagles (8-5).

Azaria Seay led Jaguars (1-10) scorers with 17 points.

IUPUI hosts Cleveland State on Dec. 30.

RELATED: IUPUI falls to Chicago State, 61-55

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Greenfield horse therapy center benefits from Pacers legacy grant program