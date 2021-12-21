IUPUI falls to Morehead State, 80-52

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI fell to visiting Morehead State Tuesday, 80-52.
Guard Tray Hollowell had 17 points for the Eagles (8-5).
Azaria Seay led Jaguars (1-10) scorers with 17 points.
IUPUI hosts Cleveland State on Dec. 30.
RELATED: IUPUI falls to Chicago State, 61-55
