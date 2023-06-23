IU players selected in NBA draft

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino are going from teammates to Western Conference rivals.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Indiana University basketball standouts are heading to the NBA.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were both selected Thursday night in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick, while the Washington Wizards selected Jackson-Davis with the No. 57 pick and then traded him to the Golden State Warriors.

"We're gonna make the most of the opportunity, but I had a blessed four years in Indiana. I wouldn't trade that up for anything," Jackson-Davis said in a video posted on Indiana Basketball's social media Thursday night. "I'm glad I went to Indiana. I wouldn't trade it for the world, but it's time to move to the next level."

"I'm officially a Laker now, and I'll always be a Hoosier forever," Hood-Schifino said in a video posted on Indiana Basketball's social media Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino were the Hoosiers' top scorers of the 2022-23 season, averaging 20.9 and 13.5 points, respectively.

IU lost to Miami (FL) 85-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey previously announced his withdrawal from the NBA draft to return for a final year at Purdue.

The 7-foot-4 Edey, the reigning national player of the year, averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists last year. He was the first player since David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season.