'It's pretty real' | Kanaan says interest in virtual racing ramped up during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — We caught up with 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan recently to talk about his "new job" at a north Indianapolis computer store.

"Well, since the pandemic, we started doing the virtual racing stuff, and I got hooked and then we started making products," Kanaan said. "I think it's something. It's a way to give it back to the community as well."

Kanaan said the simulation tools have become popular with drivers.

"We all do (it). IndyCar guys do it with tests in the simulator before we go to the track, so we built a little bit of a headquarters here," he said.

"It's so lifelike," said 13Sports director Dave Calabro, checking out the TK Simulator.

"Basically, the seat is adjustable, everything, we make it look like a race car. We have all types of wheels. This wheel, for instance, if you look, it looks exactly like the IndyCar one, like, all the paddle shifts and clutches and everything, so it's pretty real," said Kanaan.

Kanaan said interest ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the pandemic, when IndyCar ... we tried to figure out what we were going to do before we went to Texas in June that year, right? So we did a couple virtual races and I had to buy a couple equipments for SIM. I put a simulator in my house," he said. "All of a sudden, I was doing nine hours a day, trying to beat everybody and so all the drivers, because we're so competitive, and that's how it started."

Kanaan said the price of a simulator package can exceed $2,000, but there are ways to make it affordable.

"You can make one at your desk at home with the wheel for 250 bucks," he said.