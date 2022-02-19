No. 22 Iowa quells No. 5 Indiana's rally, wins 96-91

Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana's fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.

Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.

The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied.

"We just dug ourselves a hole in the first half," Indiana coach Teri Moren said. "We were playing catch up throughout. We looked a little shell shocked there in the first half, the first quarter in particular."

Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.

Iowa, which came into the game averaging 84 points, scored the most points that the Indiana defense has allowed all season. Indiana gave up 72 to Nebraska on Monday. Indiana's 91 points were tied for a season-high offensively.

The Hawkeyes finished the game shooting 56.7% and 10 of 19 from beyond the arc. Indiana shot 42.5% and made 6 of 21 3-pointers. Both teams shot over 57% in the fourth quarter.

"We respect Indiana, they're such a great basketball team," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "We knew we had to bring everything to the table today."