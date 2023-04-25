'Nothing beats playoff hockey' | Indy Fuel take on Toledo Walleye

The Fuel are down 0-2 in the series as they return home to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Fuel need your support in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs!

Indy Fuel President Larry McQueary joined Chuck Lofton on 13Sunrise to preview the series against the Toledo Walleye.

"We need everyone's help to take us over the hump. Nothing beats playoff hockey," McQueary said.

Game three in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased at this link.

Game four is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m., and game five, if necessary, will be Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.