Indianapolis Indians announce stadium upgrades, new concessions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians hope stadium and concession upgrades will be a homerun with fans this season.

All about the food

Victory Field will be debuting the Hot Dog of the Homestead, which will have toppings tailored to the Indians' opponent. For example, when the team plays the Omaha Storm Chasers, the featured hot dog will be the Omaha Steakhouse Dog layered in blue cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and bacon bits.

The entire Hot Dog of the Homestand menu may be viewed here.

Top Taco will be stationed at a food cart behind Section 117. Fans will be able to choose from three different taco options all complemented with chips and salsa.

The three taco options are Korean style with brisket kimchi, black cherry BBQ and scallions, pollo adobo with queso fresco cilantro lime crema, and vegetarian harissa cauliflower with toasted chickpeas, pickled red onion, pumpkin seed and spicy cilantro sauce.

Six specialty cocktails will also be featured throughout the season and available for purchase exclusively at the Yuengling Landing.

“Our organization takes pride in providing memorable ballpark moments for all fans who walk through the Victory Field gates,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager.

Featured dogs dates:

Omaha Steakhouse Dog | available 3/31-4/2 & 6/6-6/11 | blue cheese, grilled mushrooms, fried onions, bacon bits Jucy Lucy Dog | available 4/11-4/16 | hot dog sliced in half long ways, nacho cheese down the middle Cbus Corn Relish Dog | available 4/25-4/30 & 6/20-6/25 | spicy corn relish, sweet corn, pickle relish, jalapeño, celery salt Chicago Dog | available 5/16-5/21 & 8/22-8/27 | everything bun, yellow mustard, pickle relish, dill pickle spear, diced onions, tomato slices, sport peppers, celery salt Holy Toledo! Dog | available 5/29-6/4 & 9/5-9/10 | pulled pork, Tony Paco's Pickles&Peppers, shredded cheese Memphis Dog | available 7/4-7/9 | pulled pork, Mac n Cheese, onions and jalapeños Louisville Dog | available 7/25-7/30 | beer cheese, Coney sauce, yellow mustard Nashville Dog | available 8/8-8/13 | bacon, cheddar cheese, diced onions, BBQ sauce Rochester White Hots | available 9/19-9/24 | chili, French fries and diced onions

Stadium improvements

The Indians are also set to debut new LED stadium lights. The LED lights will allow the stadium to be brighter for those late evening games.