Indianapolis Colts, army of volunteers join to build 15th school playground

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts players are used to making big plays on the field. On Tuesday, they took their talents to a local school to help kids play.

An army of volunteers arrived early at Lew Wallace School 107 to work with the Colts as they traded in their helmets for work gloves and power tools.

On what is usually a day off for the Colts, several stayed busy with this community project. They transformed an old playground at the near west side school into a new state-of-the-art place for kids to play.

It has become a tradition for the Colts, giving back to kids in the community while bringing out the inner kid in players.

"I know recess was my favorite time when I was in grade school, so giving them a chance to have a better playground, a better experience to build relationships with each other and stuff like that, that's always good," said defensive tackle Eric Johnson.

This massive playground is made possible by donations. At the end of the day, it's all about making kids smile.