Former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett putting Super Bowl, AFC Championship rings up for auction

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is parting ways with two prized possessions, as he is putting them up for auction in February.

The 2007 Super Bowl champion is auctioning off both his Super Bowl ring and his AFC championship ring from that season. The rings will be included in Ripley Auction’s Super Sports & Entertainment sale on Feb. 5.

The Super Bowl ring is expected to be a huge money-maker. According to Ripley Auctions, the ring is one of only around 70 made, and the first from a player on the active roster to be made available to the public.

The two rings will be part of hundreds of sports memorabilia items up for grabs, including authentic trading cards and autographed goods.

"This auction gives buyers an incredible opportunity to own the pinnacle of achievement in professional sports, a genuine, player-issued Super Bowl ring," said auction owner Dan Ripley. "The fact that both rings in our auction were won by one of the most popular Indianapolis Colts players ever, Gary Brackett, makes them even more special."

The auction will be live and in person at 2764 E. 55th Place on the north side of Indianapolis.

For those who can't attend in person, auction items will also be available online at ripleyauctions.com, and phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.