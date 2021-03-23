Indiana women hold VCU to 32 points in 1st round of NCAAs

No. 4 seed Indiana faces No. 12 seed Belmont in the second round on Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

SAN ANTONIO — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Berger scored all but nine of Indiana’s first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%.

Mackenzie Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points.