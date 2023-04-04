Trayce Jackson-Davis leaving IU for NBA Draft

IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis made it official Tuesday that he plans to enter the NBA Draft after four seasons in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another Hoosier is headed for the NBA.

Jackson-Davis started each of the 126 games he played for the Hoosiers over the past four seasons, setting Indiana records for career rebounds with 1,143 and blocked shots with 270. His 2,258 career points rank third, behind only Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford on IU's all-time list.

The Center Grove H.S. graduate became one of just five players in Big Ten history to record at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.

Jackson-Davis was a consensus selection to the All-American first team this past season, leading the Hoosiers to a 23-12 record and an NCAA Tournament bid. He was the only player other than Purdue's Zach Edey to receive a first-place vote in the Associated Press' national player of the year voting.

He had the opportunity to return for one more season with the Hoosiers, but wrote in a letter on Twitter that he was passing on the extra year of eligibility to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

Jackson-Davis joins fellow Hoosier Jalen Hood-Schifino in the June 22 draft. The freshman announced his decision to turn pro last week. The pair combined to average over 34 points per game last season for Indiana.