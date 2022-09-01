x
5 Hoosiers in double figures in 73-60 win over Minnesota

Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.
Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler
Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) scores with a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60. 

With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures, including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee with 13, Parker Stewart with 12 and Race Thompson with 10. Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career. 

Jamison Battle scored 19 points, Payton Willis 18 and E.J. Stephens 12 for the Gophers.

The Hoosiers (12-3) will travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes (11-4) Thursday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

