IU suffers rare home loss against Michigan 80-62

The Hoosiers (14-5) host Penn State (8-8) Wednesday, Jan. 26. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Hoosiers men's basketball team lost its first home game of the season Sunday against the Michigan Wolverines.

Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at IU.

In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.

The Hoosiers (14-5) host Penn State (8-8) Wednesday, Jan. 26. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.