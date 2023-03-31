IU freshman star Hood-Schifino plans to enter NBA draft

Jalen Hood-Schifino announced on Instagram Friday that he wants to play in the pros, declaring for the NBA draft.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University basketball star is heading for the NBA after one season with the Hoosiers.

"From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing. To the fans and people in Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can't thank you enough," he wrote. "This is an experience I'll take with me and remember forever. No matter where basketball takes me, I'll always be an Indiana Hoosier!"

Hood-Schifinio, a Pittsburgh native, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the media and coaches, while earning a spot on the media's All-Big Ten second team and the coaches' third team.

He started each of the Hoosiers' 32 games this past season, averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists per game, second on the team in both categories. He scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds in IU's win over rival Purdue on Feb. 25, three weeks after he scored 16 points in IU's win over the top-ranked Boilermakers.

In Friday's Instagram post, Hood-Schifino thanked his teammates, mentors, coaches and family.

A mock draft posted this week by NBC Sports projects Hood-Schifino drafted 24th overall in the first round by the Sacramento Kings. Other mock drafts also have him projected to be picked late in the first round.

Bleacher Report recently ranked him as the 19th-best prospect in the draft.