Fever's Aliyah Boston named unanimous Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston is the 2023 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in a unanimous decision.

Boston received all 60 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters for the honor.

She is the second Fever player to be named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, following Tamika Catchings in 2002.

Boston was also named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year on Sept. 12.

In addition to winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, the center was also named to the 2023 WNBA All-Rookie Team, alongside Seattle Storm guard-forward Jordan Horston, Minnesota Lynx forwards Dorka Juhász and Diamond Miller and Washington Mystics guard Li Meng.

She is the ninth Fever player to make the WNBA All-Rookie Team, joining NaLyssa Smith (2022), Queen Egbo (2022), Julie Allemand (2020), Teaira McCowan (2019), Kelsey Mitchell (2018), Tiffany Mitchell (2016), Natalie Achonwa (2015) and Tan White (2005).

Boston finished with 578 points, 335 rebounds, 89 assists, 53 steals and 50 blocks — the first WNBA player to ever total at least 500 points, 300 rebounds and 50 assists, steals and blocks in her rookie season.

She also finished the season with a 57.8% field goal percentage, a WNBA rookie record for players who made at least 100 baskets.