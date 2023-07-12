Aliyah Boston's rookie campaign sweetened by being named All-Star starter

Boston has been a key figure for the Fever since being drafted.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever's woes continued on Wednesday as the first half of the WNBA season came to a close. The Fever falling to the New York Liberty in overtime marked their eighth loss heading into the All-Star break.

While the loss no doubt stings this team, who has been in every single ball game the past eight tries, it's marked with optimism as the franchise sends two players to the WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas this upcoming weekend. Headlined, undoubtedly, by the rookie star and number one overall draft pick for the Fever, Aliyah Boston.

"It's pretty cool. I'm just thankful. It's an open door that God just gave to me so it's just really special," Boston said. "It definitely wasn't a personal goal just because I don't think I even thought that happened especially as a rookie, but I'm excited that it did and excited for the opportunity."

Boston hit the ground running in a Fever uniform and the league has taken notice. She has started all 20 games for Indiana, averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game, was named WNBA rookie of the month twice already, WNBA eastern conference player of the week in late June, and now WNBA All-Star starter in her rookie campaign. Boston says she's learned a lot in her first year as a pro and is looking to take the All-Star experience in stride.

"I've just been able to read defenses a lot better," Boston explained. "Understanding - I think I've adapted to the pace of the game and definitely just reading defense, and understanding what the right move or pass is. I'm just going to take what it is and get that experience."