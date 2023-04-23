IMS hosts training for IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA safety crews

"It's quite the undertaking," said IndyCar's senior director of track safety & medical.

INDIANAPOLIS — Safety was the focus this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sunday was the second day of safety training for first responders at the track.

Nearly 200 people from eight states participated.

For the first time ever, IMS put together a comprehensive training for IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA crews. Organizers say it was a lot to set up but important for the month of May.

"It's quite the undertaking," said Tim Baughman, Indycar Series senior director of track safety & medical. "And to pull it off this close to May, it's going to be very fresh in everybody's mind and hopefully help us have a very successful and safe month of May."

The plan is to hold similar training across the country at sites that host IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA events.