Heritage Christian star high jumps her way to Team USA

Kya Crooke was one of the youngest participants at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She made the U20 Team USA squad for the Pan American games.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may not know the name Kya Crooke right now, but rest assured in the coming years, you will.

The 16-year-old junior from Heritage Christian High School is making the jump to representing Team USA at the U20 Pan American games in August and it all started in Eugene, Oregon just a couple weeks ago.

Since she was 9 years old, Crooke knew high jumping was what she wanted to do.

"I always watched people do it, and I was like, 'When I get older, I want to try it,'" Crooke said. "So, I went out and tried it and ended up loving it, and I just kept getting better from there and now it's just the main thing I do."

Recently, Crooke and her family made the trek out to the USA Track and Field Toyota Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Athletes under 20 years old were competing to make the Pan American games in Puerto Rico. For high jumpers like Kya, they had to place in the top two to make Team USA.

"I have never been more nervous in my entire life to high jump, but it was so fun," Crooke explained. "Once I got out there on the track and once I got my first jump over the bar, I calmed down a bit and was happy to be there."

In a field of mostly college athletes, Crooke was one of only a few high schoolers even there. Unfazed, she placed second and made the USA U20 team heading to Puerto Rico and the Pan American Games. Not without drama and excitement, it was a feeling of elation for Kya, her parents, and her coach.

"We couldn't be more proud of Kya. Not just in the high jump, but just as a person in general," Kya's mother Julie said. "Then obviously as an athlete, she's just amazing, you know. She always surprises us."

"Just watching her transition, you know, growing up from 7 years old, It's been a journey," Kya's coach Victor Johnson said. "Watching her dedicate the time it takes to become one of the best in high school track and field at this point."

"When I started track that was always something like, 'Oh, I want to be on the USA team, I want to be on the USA team,' but now that it's actually happening to me, it's just surreal," Crooke said with a smile. "I just don't even know how to explain how excited I am, and I'm excited to see what I can do down at the Pan American games."

Crooke's dad, Val, has always had faith in his daughter. He, his wife, and Kya are looking forward to heading to Puerto Rico and seeing what she can do.

"Hopefully, we go down and we make Indiana proud, we make Indianapolis proud, and we make everyone that's supporting her proud. That's the plan," Crooke said.