Here's how to watch the 2023 Swimming National Championships in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships are in Indianapolis June 27- July 1.

The competition will give us a good look at top U.S. swimmers ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Swimmers will be competing for a national title and a chance to represent the U.S. at four major international meets this summer: World Championships at Fukuoka, Japan; World Junior Championships at Netanya, Israel; Pan American Games at Santiago, Chile; under-23 European Championships at Dublin, Ireland.

For a preview of Indiana athletes and top swimmers to watch, click here.

TV Schedule

June 27 on Peacock live at 7 p.m.

June 28 on Peacock live at 7 p.m.

June 29 on Peacock live at 7 p.m.

June 30 on Peacock live at 7 p.m.

July 1 on Peacock live at 7 p.m.

July 1 on NBC at 1 p.m. (taped)

July 2 on NBC at 12 p.m. (taped)

July 2 on CNBC at 2 p.m. (taped)

USA Swimming will be streaming prelims, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, and finals, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT, each day on its YouTube channel.

Event schedule

Here is a list of women's and men's events over the five days:

Tickets and info