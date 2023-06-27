x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Here's how to watch the 2023 Swimming National Championships in Indianapolis

The competition will give us a good look at top U.S. swimmers ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Elizabeth Beisel, left, and Missy Franklin start the women's 200-meter backstroke semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, Friday, July 1, 2016, in Omaha, Neb.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships are in Indianapolis June 27- July 1. 

The competition will give us a good look at top U.S. swimmers ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 

Swimmers will be competing for a national title and a chance to represent the U.S. at four major international meets this summer: World Championships at Fukuoka, Japan; World Junior Championships at Netanya, Israel; Pan American Games at Santiago, Chile; under-23 European Championships at Dublin, Ireland. 

For a preview of Indiana athletes and top swimmers to watch, click here.

TV Schedule

  • June 27 on Peacock live at 7 p.m. 
  • June 28 on Peacock live at 7 p.m. 
  • June 29 on Peacock live at 7 p.m. 
  • June 30 on Peacock live at 7 p.m. 
  • July 1 on Peacock live at 7 p.m. 
  • July 1 on NBC at 1 p.m. (taped) 
  • July 2 on NBC at 12 p.m. (taped) 
  • July 2 on CNBC at 2 p.m. (taped)

USA Swimming will be streaming prelims, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, and finals, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT,  each day on its YouTube channel.

Event schedule

Here is a list of women's and men's events over the five days:

Tickets and info

For more information on tickets and other event information, click here.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Zionsville boys soccer teams keeps winning

Before You Leave, Check This Out