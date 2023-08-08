​Hélio Castroneves to continue pursuing 5th Indy 500 win

"We are thrilled to bring Tom over to our INDYCAR program full time starting next year and to be able to keep Helio as a key part of our program moving forward and go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 victory next year," team co-owner Mike Shank said in a news release. "I feel like all the planets aligned for us to be able to do this, so I’m really grateful for us to be making this next step as a team. Helio brings so much to what we do overall as a team, both in terms of our competition package and all of his experience, as well as how he’s able to engage with our partners. So having him transition to this role is really exciting for everyone involved."