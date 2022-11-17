Harris' 22 lead Butler over St. Francis (Pa.) 95-67

The Bulldogs outscored St. Francis by 17 points in the second half.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris' 22 points helped Butler defeat St. Francis (Pa.) 95-67 on Thursday night.

Harris had five rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (2-1). Eric Hunter Jr. scored 18 points, going 8 of 11 from the field. Jayden Taylor recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Red Flash (1-3) were led in scoring by Josh Cohen, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Maxwell Land added 17 points and Landon Moore recorded 16 points.

Butler led St. Francis 44-33 at the half, with Taylor (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Hunter scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Butler went on to secure a victory.