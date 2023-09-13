Harlem Globetrotters returning to Indianapolis on upcoming tour

The world-famous basketball team will play two games against their rivals, the Washington Generals, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Indianapolis this winter.

The world-famous basketball team will play two games against their rivals, the Washington Generals, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. The games will start at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Outside of witnessing the dazzling dribbling, passing and dunking by the Globetrotters, fans will experience an enhanced gameday atmosphere from Spalding, the new official ball partner of the team.

The team says there are more in-game fan interactions this year and opportunities for special pre-game engagement opportunities with the Globetrotters' "Magic Pass" and postgame access. During the game, the team is promoting an "all-new, fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase."