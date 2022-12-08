Hagerstown celebrates team headed to Little League World Series

The Hagerstown team is the first from Indiana to reach Williamsport in 10 years.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Logo Shoppe on Main Street is printing signs as fast as they can. They've already sold hundreds of t-shirts supporting the Hagerstown Little League team bound for the Little League World Series.

The coaches and players left early Friday morning for Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"We're all so incredibly proud of them,” said Shawn Murphy, Hagerstown Little League president. “It means a lot more in my mind that we are a small town, and this community of people drives that team."

In a town where a horse and buggy going down the street is an ordinary sight, a team going to the Little League World Series is extraordinary. Hagerstown has a population of less than 2,000 people. Murphy thinks that makes this achievement a bigger deal than it might be in some larger communities.

"The gentleman who invented cruise control, his name is Ralph Teetor, and he was born and raised in Hagerstown, Indiana,” said Murphy. “So, this is probably the biggest thing since cruise control to come out of Hagerstown."

Teetor, who was blind, came up with his cruise control, also known as "speedostat," in 1948. That's something you can learn about at the Historic Hagerstown Museum on Main Street.

Thursday, the 11- and 12-year-olds from Hagerstown made some new history for their small town with an extra-inning, walk-off win over a team from Kentucky to advance to the Little League World Series.

Players’ families are making plans to put their vehicles on cruise control to Williamsport.

"The camper is pulled out,” said Jay Hale, whose son, Jonah, is on the team. “We've got a campsite down there. We're going to head down as soon as we can, and we'll be back when we're back."

Just 55 boys played in the 11- and 12-year-old division at Hagerstown Little League. Thirteen all-stars represent this little town on the big stage.

"You just try to embrace it, enjoy it, and hope the kids have a great experience,” said Hale.

Hagerstown will play its first game in the Little League World Series on Thursday. They are the first team from Indiana to advance to Williamsport since New Castle 10 years ago.

Fundraiser for families

The team wasted no time heading to Pennsylvania.

According to Hagerstown Little League, the players and coaches hit the road for Williamsport after Thursday's victory in Whitestown.

While their trip is covered by the governing body of Little League, their parents and other family members have to pay their own way. Hagerstown Little League posted Friday that a fundraiser has been set up to help defray some of the costs so parents can travel to Pennsyvlania to see their boys play in the World Series.

