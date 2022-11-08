Hagerstown advances to LLWS with extra-inning walk-off win

The team is the first from Indiana to advance to Williamsport since 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in 10 years, an Indiana team will play in the Little League World Series.

Graham Vinson's two-out single in the seventh inning scored Jaykob Troutwine with the winning run to give Hagerstown a 4-3 win over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky Thursday in Whitestown.

The team from Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since New Castle won the Great Lakes Region title in 2012.

Hagerstown started quickly, jumping to a 2-0 lead on Kaden Hall's two-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning. They added another run in the third, when Vinson came home on an error by Kentucky second baseman Nathan Miller.

The North Laurel team tied things in the fifth inning. After a pair of two-out walks, Kip Allen drove in two runs with a double, then scored on a single by Cooper Parman to tie the game at 3-3.

Vinson, who came in to pitch in the fifth, hit Allen with a pitch to open the seventh inning, then struck out Parman for the first out. After a single by Matthew Powenski put two runners on, Vinson struck out Ethan Anderson for the second out of the inning. After Troutwine dropped a line drive that would have been the third out of the seventh, but instead loaded the bases for Kentucky, Vinson struck out Jaxon Asher to end the threat.

Troutwine got redemption in the bottom half of the seventh. After swinging through three straight pitches, he sprinted to first after the third strike skipped to the backstop to put the winning run on base. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then advanced to third on a groundout by Hall.

That set the stage for Vinson, who lined a 1-1 pitch to the fence in left field, easily scoring Troutwine and sending Hagerstown to Williamsport.

Vinson struck out six of the seven batters he faced in relief to get the win. Starter Heath Johnson struck out nine Kentucky hitters in 4 2/3 innings.

Hagerstown will open the Little League World Series Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. The game, which will be against the Midwest Region champion, to be decided Friday between Missouri and Iowa, will air on ESPN.

Hagerstown (Ind.) Little League is your Great Lakes Region champion and is headed to Williamsport! pic.twitter.com/5521YvjLKU — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 11, 2022