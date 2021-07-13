Gymnastics facility breaks ground in Westfield's Grand Park

Wright's 360 Movement Academy will also feature NinjaZone, dance classes and

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Over the last few years, Grand Park has evolved into one of the top multi-sport facilities in the country.

The Westfield facility hosts everything from baseball to soccer to basketball. A groundbreaking Tuesday signals the start of a new activity for children at the park.

Wright's Gymnastics broke ground on a new 37,000-square-foot facility called Wright's 360 Movement Academy. It will be for more than just gymnastics.

The new facility will also be home to NinjaZone, a now-international program created by Casey Wright in 2015, plus a new dance program and an academic preschool. That means there will be something for toddlers to young adults at all skill levels to enjoy and get their bodies and minds moving.

Wright said the facility's main goal is to bring out the true meaning of its name.

"We use '360' as a term that we use in gymnastics and Ninja a lot. It could mean...for the kids in the gym, it could mean a flip or it could mean a twist, but now adding dance, it could mean a twirl," she said. "It happens to be our address here in Westfield, 360 186th Street, but most importantly for our coaches and our teachers, it means the whole child, the well-rounded child and being able to focus on building their whole potential."