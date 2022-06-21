Grand Park to host 2022 Ninja World Cup & US National Championships

The event is a collaboration between The ATS Team, Ninja USA, the Ninja Passport and World Obstacle. It will run Oct. 7-9.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The 2022 Ninja World Cup & US National Championships will be coming to Grand Park in Westfield.

The event is a collaboration between the ATS Team, Ninja USA, the Ninja Passport and World Obstacle. It will run Oct. 7-9.

"I'm excited to be part of the team producing the first Ninja World Cup in the United States," said George O'Dell, American Ninja Warrior. "There is strong demand from athletes who want to see the sport progress and have a pathway the highest level of international sport competitions. As the US Championships, we provide qualification for the national team to represent the United States in international sport competitions."