Gearing up: Drivers, crews prep for race time

A different feeling filled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as drivers and their crews prepared for the race.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A different feeling filled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as drivers and their crews prepared for the race.

Without fans, the track was quieter than normal. Everyone who was in attendance was expected to wear a mask and pre-race festivities weren't as elaborate as in past years.

Though fans couldn't attend in-person, they did get to see traditional pre-race festivities such as the flyover, the singing of "The National Anthem" and "Back Home Again in Indiana," and of course, the waving of the green flag.

Indy 500: Pre-race 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

Marco Andretti won the pole position for this year's 500. The pole position win came exactly 33 years after his grandfather Mario did the same. It was Marco's first time winning pole at IMS.

Takuma Sato and Scott Dixon completed the front row.