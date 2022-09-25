Colts vs. Chiefs game blog: Colts lead 10-6 after McLaughlin field goal

Follow all the action as the Colts (0-1-1) take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0).

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are winless after two games, and their offense is the lowest-scoring in the NFL. They’ve also lost six of their last eight home openers.

Sunday, they try to reverse those trends and get their first win against Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) team that has made four consecutive AFC championship games.

Game blog

1:47 p.m. - Chase McLaughlin makes 43-yard field goal. Colts 10, Chiefs 6.

1:45 p.m. - On 3rd & 3, quarterback Matt Ryan completes pass to wide receiver Ashton Dulin for a first down.

1:42 p.m. - On 3rd & 4, running back Nyheim Hines gets a first down with an 8-yard catch.

1st quarter

1:39 p.m. - End of first quarter. Colts lead 7-6 and have the ball at 2nd & 5 on their own 34-yard-line.

1:36 p.m. - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes to tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone for a touchdown. Matt Ammendola misses extra point. Colts 7, Chiefs 6.

1:35 p.m. - Chiefs get their first first down on 3rd & 7 with 29-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

1:32 p.m. - Colts go for it on 4th & 1, but cornerback L'Jarius Sneed sacks Matt Ryan, which leads to a fumble. The Colts recover the ball but still give the ball back to the Chiefs due to fourth down. The Chiefs get the ball at the Colts' 35-yard-line.

1:27 p.m. - Colts defense prevents the Chiefs from getting a first down, forcing another punt. The Colts will start at their own 42-yard-line.

1:22 p.m. - After running back Jonathan Taylor gets two first downs, the Colts punt when stopped at their own 41-yard-line.

1:15 p.m. - Chiefs punt after two incomplete passes and sack by defensive end Kwity Paye.

1:08 p.m. - On 3rd & Goal, quarterback Matt Ryan passes to tight end Jelani Woods for a touchdown. Extra point from Chase McLaughlin is good. Colts 7, Chiefs 0.

JELANI FOR SIX. 🙌



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/adZa2bjHN8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

1:06 p.m. - Colts recover punt at Chiefs' 5-yard-line after wide receiver Skyy Moore muffs the return.

1:05 p.m. - Colts punt on first possession after two incomplete passes and 5-yard rush from Jonathan Taylor.

1 p.m. - Chiefs win the coin toss and defer, so the Colts will get the first possession of the game.

Pre-game blog

11:30 a.m. - Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play today. The Colts officially announced their inactive players for today's game with the Chiefs.