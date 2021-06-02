x
Friday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 5, 2021

Friday's Indiana boys and girls high school scores.
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL  

Benton Homeschool 85, Clinton Christian 32  

Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf 22  

Fishers 35, Carmel 34  

Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, Eminence 56  

Lakeland Christian 86, Lakewood Park 80, OT  

Purdue Polytechnic 80, Crosspointe Christian Academy 40  

Valparaiso 53, LaPorte 37  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL  

Sectional Playoffs  

Semifinal  

Class 4A  

1. Merrillville  

Merrillville 68, Gary West 27  

2. Chesterton  

Chesterton 36, Valparaiso 31  

3. Mishawaka  

LaPorte 56, Michigan City 44  

4. Goshen  

Penn 46, Elkhart 26  

Warsaw 36, Northridge 28  

5. DeKalb  

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, E. Noble 35  

Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 71  

6. Columbia City  

Ft. Wayne South 53, Huntington North 45  

Homestead 45, Columbia City 33  

7. Harrison (West Lafayette)  

Lafayette Harrison 45, Northwestern 42  

McCutcheon 57, Kokomo 33  

8. Zionsville  

Carmel 59, Fishers 57  

Noblesville 72, Zionsville 62  

9. Muncie Central  

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Richmond 32  

10. Indpls N. Central  

Indpls N. Central 71, Lawrence Central 28  

Lawrence North 74, Indpls Cathedral 68  

11. Indpls Ben Davis  

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Southport 37  

Indpls Roncalli 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58  

12. Terre Haute North  

Brownsburg 60, Terre Haute South 33  

Plainfield 50, Terre Haute North 43  

13. Franklin  

Center Grove 32, Franklin Central 27  

Franklin 68, Greenwood 31  

14. East Central  

Columbus North 52, Bloomington North 26  

E. Central 68, Martinsville 62, 2OT  

15. New Albany  

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jeffersonville 36  

Jennings Co. 44, Floyd Central 32  

16. Ev. Harrison  

Castle 83, Ev. Harrison 19  

Class 3A  

17. Griffith  

Griffith 44, Hammond 22  

CLASS 3A  

19. South Bend St. Joseph's  

Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42  

S. Bend Washington 45, Glenn 29  

20. Wawasee  

Lakeland 49, W. Noble 47  

21. Garrett  

Angola 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37  

Garrett 50, Woodlan 28  

22. Twin Lakes  

Benton Central 60, W. Lafayette 54, OT  

Twin Lakes 54, Western 50  

23. Norwell  

Bellmont 65, Eastern (Greentown) 21  

Norwell 81, Heritage 31  

24. New Castle  

Jay Co. 65, Yorktown 55  

24. New Castle  

Hamilton Hts. 73, New Castle 24  

25. Tri-West  

N. Montgomery 45, Monrovia 39  

26. Edgewood  

Brown Co. 44, S. Vermillion 33  

Brownstown 43, Edgewood 32  

27. Heritage Christian  

Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 42  

Indpls Chatard 59, Lebanon 39  

28. Speedway  

Beech Grove 46, Indpls Herron 43  

Indian Creek 68, Speedway 56  

29. Rushville  

Lawrenceburg 44, Batesville 33  

30. Madison  

Salem 70, Scottsburg 47  

Silver Creek 51, Madison 36  

31. Vincennes  

Vincennes 45, Princeton 38  

32. Mount Vernon (Posey)  

Ev. Memorial 60, Heritage Hills 30  

Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 29  

Class 2A  

34. N. Judson  

Rensselaer 48, Westville 19  

35. Fairfield  

Prairie Hts. 52, LaVille 38  

36. Eastside  

Bluffton 51, Churubusco 38  

Eastside 55, Adams Central 43  

37. Manchester  

Manchester 58, Cass 48  

38. Fountain Central  

Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Catholic 41  

39. Taylor  

Eastbrook 82, Blackford 57  

Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19  

40. Alexandria  

Alexandria 78, Lapel 59  

Frankton 57, Elwood 25  

41. Union County  

Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 28  

42. Triton Central  

Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Irvington 24  

Triton Central 70, Eastern Hancock 47  

43. Cascade  

Covenant Christian 40, Indpls Park Tudor 38  

University 74, Western Boone 40  

44. S. Putnam  

N. Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52  

45. S. Ripley  

Switzerland Co. 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 35, OT  

46. Eastern (Pekin)  

Crawford Co. 51, Henryville 35  

Eastern (Pekin) 72, Clarksville 29  

47. N. Knox  

Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24  

48. Forest Park  

Ev. Mater Dei 39, S. Spencer 20  

Class 1A  

49. Kouts  

Kouts 55, Washington Twp. 39  

50. Oregon-Davis  

Argos 57, Culver 38  

Triton 46, LaCrosse 20  

51. Fremont  

Fremont 37, Bethany Christian 36  

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Hamilton 12  

52. Tri-County  

N. White 53, S. Newton 17  

Pioneer 58, Frontier 22  

53. Northfield  

N. Miami 59, Southern Wells 47  

Northfield 82, Lakeland Christian 29  

54. Attica  

Clinton Central 53, Attica 24  

N. Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52  

55. Tri-Central  

Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21  

Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21  

56. Tri  

Blue River 50, Randolph Southern 27  

Union (Modoc) 59, Cambridge City 46  

57. Bloomfield  

Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45  

N. Central (Farmersburg) 51, Shakamak 34  

58. Bethesda Christian  

Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 26  

Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Riverside 48  

59. Indpls Lutheran  

Greenwood Christian 94, Providence Cristo Rey 20  

60. Waldron  

Jac-Cen-Del 59, Morristown 44  

61. New Washington  

Lanesville 75, Christian Academy 7  

New Washington 47, Borden 45  

62. Edinburgh  

Trinity Lutheran 86, Madison Shawe 23  

W. Washington 38, Crothersville 27  

63. Loogootee  

Loogootee 40, N. Daviess 19  

Orleans 50, Barr-Reeve 41  

64. Tecumseh  

Springs Valley 51, Wood Memorial 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

