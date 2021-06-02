Friday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Benton Homeschool 85, Clinton Christian 32
Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf 22
Fishers 35, Carmel 34
Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, Eminence 56
Lakeland Christian 86, Lakewood Park 80, OT
Purdue Polytechnic 80, Crosspointe Christian Academy 40
Valparaiso 53, LaPorte 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Playoffs
Semifinal
Class 4A
1. Merrillville
Merrillville 68, Gary West 27
2. Chesterton
Chesterton 36, Valparaiso 31
3. Mishawaka
LaPorte 56, Michigan City 44
4. Goshen
Penn 46, Elkhart 26
Warsaw 36, Northridge 28
5. DeKalb
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, E. Noble 35
Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 71
6. Columbia City
Ft. Wayne South 53, Huntington North 45
Homestead 45, Columbia City 33
7. Harrison (West Lafayette)
Lafayette Harrison 45, Northwestern 42
McCutcheon 57, Kokomo 33
8. Zionsville
Carmel 59, Fishers 57
Noblesville 72, Zionsville 62
9. Muncie Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Richmond 32
10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls N. Central 71, Lawrence Central 28
Lawrence North 74, Indpls Cathedral 68
11. Indpls Ben Davis
Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Southport 37
Indpls Roncalli 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58
12. Terre Haute North
Brownsburg 60, Terre Haute South 33
Plainfield 50, Terre Haute North 43
13. Franklin
Center Grove 32, Franklin Central 27
Franklin 68, Greenwood 31
14. East Central
Columbus North 52, Bloomington North 26
E. Central 68, Martinsville 62, 2OT
15. New Albany
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jeffersonville 36
Jennings Co. 44, Floyd Central 32
16. Ev. Harrison
Castle 83, Ev. Harrison 19
Class 3A
17. Griffith
Griffith 44, Hammond 22
CLASS 3A
19. South Bend St. Joseph's
Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42
S. Bend Washington 45, Glenn 29
20. Wawasee
Lakeland 49, W. Noble 47
21. Garrett
Angola 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37
Garrett 50, Woodlan 28
22. Twin Lakes
Benton Central 60, W. Lafayette 54, OT
Twin Lakes 54, Western 50
23. Norwell
Bellmont 65, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Norwell 81, Heritage 31
24. New Castle
Jay Co. 65, Yorktown 55
24. New Castle
Hamilton Hts. 73, New Castle 24
25. Tri-West
N. Montgomery 45, Monrovia 39
26. Edgewood
Brown Co. 44, S. Vermillion 33
Brownstown 43, Edgewood 32
27. Heritage Christian
Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 42
Indpls Chatard 59, Lebanon 39
28. Speedway
Beech Grove 46, Indpls Herron 43
Indian Creek 68, Speedway 56
29. Rushville
Lawrenceburg 44, Batesville 33
30. Madison
Salem 70, Scottsburg 47
Silver Creek 51, Madison 36
31. Vincennes
Vincennes 45, Princeton 38
32. Mount Vernon (Posey)
Ev. Memorial 60, Heritage Hills 30
Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 29
Class 2A
34. N. Judson
Rensselaer 48, Westville 19
35. Fairfield
Prairie Hts. 52, LaVille 38
36. Eastside
Bluffton 51, Churubusco 38
Eastside 55, Adams Central 43
37. Manchester
Manchester 58, Cass 48
38. Fountain Central
Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Catholic 41
39. Taylor
Eastbrook 82, Blackford 57
Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19
40. Alexandria
Alexandria 78, Lapel 59
Frankton 57, Elwood 25
41. Union County
Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 28
42. Triton Central
Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Irvington 24
Triton Central 70, Eastern Hancock 47
43. Cascade
Covenant Christian 40, Indpls Park Tudor 38
University 74, Western Boone 40
44. S. Putnam
N. Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52
45. S. Ripley
Switzerland Co. 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 35, OT
46. Eastern (Pekin)
Crawford Co. 51, Henryville 35
Eastern (Pekin) 72, Clarksville 29
47. N. Knox
Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24
48. Forest Park
Ev. Mater Dei 39, S. Spencer 20
Class 1A
49. Kouts
Kouts 55, Washington Twp. 39
50. Oregon-Davis
Argos 57, Culver 38
Triton 46, LaCrosse 20
51. Fremont
Fremont 37, Bethany Christian 36
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Hamilton 12
52. Tri-County
N. White 53, S. Newton 17
Pioneer 58, Frontier 22
53. Northfield
N. Miami 59, Southern Wells 47
Northfield 82, Lakeland Christian 29
54. Attica
Clinton Central 53, Attica 24
N. Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52
55. Tri-Central
Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21
Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21
56. Tri
Blue River 50, Randolph Southern 27
Union (Modoc) 59, Cambridge City 46
57. Bloomfield
Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45
N. Central (Farmersburg) 51, Shakamak 34
58. Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 26
Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Riverside 48
59. Indpls Lutheran
Greenwood Christian 94, Providence Cristo Rey 20
60. Waldron
Jac-Cen-Del 59, Morristown 44
61. New Washington
Lanesville 75, Christian Academy 7
New Washington 47, Borden 45
62. Edinburgh
Trinity Lutheran 86, Madison Shawe 23
W. Washington 38, Crothersville 27
63. Loogootee
Loogootee 40, N. Daviess 19
Orleans 50, Barr-Reeve 41
64. Tecumseh
Springs Valley 51, Wood Memorial 32
