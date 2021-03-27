Four drivers on track at IMS Friday for testing

Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward participated in Friday’s testing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Four cars were on the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday, testing and gathering valuable data as IndyCar gears up to introduce a new engine package.

IndyCar said four drivers, Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward participated in Friday’s testing for “an engine configuration change in 2023, which includes hybrid technology.”

“When we came into (this test) we thought … this would precipitate more questions than answers, and that’s probably what happened, which is fine,” IndyCar's Jay Frye said. “We’re looking at how (racing) could look in 2023 with the new hybrid system coming in.”