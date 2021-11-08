Cal Burleson, former GM who spent 45 years with Indianapolis Indians, dies at 71

Burleson spent 45 years with the Indians organization, starting with the 1975 season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are mourning the passing of former general manager Cal Burleson.

Burleson passed away from cancer Sunday at the age of 71, the team announced Monday.

He joined the Indians organization as a ticket manager in 1975 and spent the next 45 years working for the team. He also served as business manager and publicity director for the Indians before he was promoted to assistant general manager in 1987.

In 1998, Burleson was named the team's general manager in 1998, a position he held through the 2014 season. He was twice honored as the International League's Executive of the Year.

He stayed on with the team through 2019, most recently working as the Indians' senior vice president of community affairs.

“Cal left an indelible mark on not only the Indians but all of Central Indiana. His legacy extends far beyond the Indians and his passing is felt by so many individuals in professional baseball,” Indianapolis Indians CEO and Chairman of the Board Bruce Schumacher said in a release.

Burleson's service to Indianapolis extended outside of baseball, as well. According to the Indians, he was also chairman of the board for the American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis and served on the board of several other organizations, including the Indianapolis and Indiana Chambers of Commerce, the Indianapolis Urban League, the Military Family Research Institute and Jump IN for Healthy Kids, which focuses on childhood obesity in central Indiana.