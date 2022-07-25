Former Colts QB Andrew Luck plays ball with Brownsburg kids

The Brownsburg Junior Football League tweeted a photo of Luck with a group of young football players Sunday.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Some young football players in Brownsburg got some help at quarterback over the weekend.

The Brownsburg Junior Football League tweeted a photo Sunday of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck posing with a group of young football players.

"Someone just happened to be walking around the park yesterday and stopped by to play ball with the boys for a few minutes," the league tweeted.

Someone just happened to be walking around the park yesterday and stopped by to play ball with the boys for a few minutes.

Luck has kept a relatively low profile since abruptly stepping away from the game in 2019. He and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Lucy, in November of that year.