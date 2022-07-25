Former Colts QB Andrew Luck plays ball with Brownsburg kids

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Some young football players in Brownsburg got some help at quarterback over the weekend.
The Brownsburg Junior Football League tweeted a photo Sunday of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck posing with a group of young football players.
"Someone just happened to be walking around the park yesterday and stopped by to play ball with the boys for a few minutes," the league tweeted.
Luck has kept a relatively low profile since abruptly stepping away from the game in 2019. He and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Lucy, in November of that year.
His new "girl dad" lifestyle was in full display in the photo in Brownsburg, with a pink-and-blue backpack slung over one arm and what appeared to be a homemade pasta shell necklace around his neck.