Former Indianapolis Colts player Sean Dawkins dies at 52

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis Colts player died Thursday at the age of 52.

Sean Dawkins played for the Colts as a wide receiver from 1993-1997. He was an All-American during his junior year at the University of California. He was then drafted by the Colts in the first round in 1993.

Dawkins helped lead the Colts to the 1995 AFC championship game. He led the team in receiving yards that game with 96, but the Colts fell to the Steelers in a 20-16 loss.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 1998 and led the team with 823 receiving yards. After a one-year stint with the Saints, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 1999, again leading the team in receiving yards. He played another season with Seattle before retiring with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001.

Colts owner Jim Irsay paid his respect to Dawkins in a tweet Thursday evening that said, "Rest in Peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean's family."

