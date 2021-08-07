Former Colts running back Edgerrin James enshrined in Hall of Fame

Many deemed James questionable as a first-round draft pick, but during his seven seasons with the Colts, "Edge" became the best rusher the team has ever seen.

CANTON, Ohio — The greatest running back in Indianapolis Colts history has been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Edgerrin James had to wait an extra year to be inducted into the Hall of Fame because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the day finally came on Saturday when he and five other inductees were honored for their accomplished careers.

The Hall of Famer rode in the Pro Football Hall of Fame parade Saturday afternoon and in the evening he was enshrined.

Many deemed James questionable as a first-round draft pick in 1999. But he hit the ground running, immediately making a mark in his first year with the Colts. He was this 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the league in rushing yards with 1,553 in his first season.

And, he kept that momentum going. During his seven seasons with the Colts, "Edge" became the best to ever wear the horseshoe and tote the pigskin.

Edgerrin James' rookie season was legendary:

🔷 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year

🔷 Rushing yards leader (1,553)

🔷 Pro Bowl & First-team All-Pro selection



📺: @ProFootballHOF Class of 2020 Enshrinement -- Tonight at 6:30pm ET on @nflnetwork

James is the Colts franchise leader in rushing yards (9,226 yards) and touchdowns (64), dating back to the team's first season in Baltimore in 1953. His yards per game average of 96.1 is 11 yards more than fellow Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who played four years in Indianapolis toward the end of his career. He's also a four-time Pro Bowler and a favorite amongst his teammates and fans.

"When you look at what you did from start to finish, one of the proudest parts was after the injury. To come back and be successful after having an injury that was known to shut down a lot of running backs' careers and to continue going and continue at a high level, that's one thing that really stood out," James said.

The Colts franchise means a lot to James. Indianapolis took a chance on the running back out of Miami over two decades ago. So when he had to choose who would present him at the enshrinement ceremony, he looked no further than Colts owner Jim Irsay.

"Irsay's always taken care of me. Irsay's always been, like, super cool from day one," he said. "The relationship we built over the years, I have so much respect for Mr. Irsay and the organization. I thought it would only be right."

Knew he was special from the start.

Tonight, he'll be inducted into the @ProFootballHOF.



Congratulations Edgerrin James!

And to make the historic moment even more special, Edge will be entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside his quarterback and friend, Peyton Manning. Together they turned around a struggling organization.

The duo played together between 1999 and 2005. During this time, the Colts had six seasons with 10 or more wins and the Colts won four division titles.

Also a thrill to see Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning come into the group as well. They were already in Indianapolis with Marvin Harrison when I got to the Colts in 2002 and were 3 of the hardest working players I have ever coached. That work ethic put all three in the HOF

Manning and Edgerrin James received their gold jackets from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony Friday night in Canton, Ohio. Manning will be inducted into the hall of fame class of 2021 Sunday night.

