Fishers baseball team has sights set on state championship this spring

After a run of 10 straight wins ended with a loss in the state finals last year, the Tigers are No. 1 in the preseason 4-A high school baseball rankings.

FISHERS, Ind. — After a run of 10 straight wins ended with a loss in the state finals last year, the Fishers Tigers are No. 1 in the preseason 4-A high school baseball rankings.

"We all would like to go back there, but we've got to work as hard as we did last year," said pitcher Tate Warner.

13Sports Director Dave Calabro talked with the team about the extra motivation that have going into the new season. Watch his report in the video player.