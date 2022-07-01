Fans invited to Lucas Oil Stadium for NFL Scouting Combine

Fans will be able to watch from the lower section as players pass, throw, catch, jump and run in hopes of making their professional dreams a reality.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a preview of the College Football Playoff Fan Zone at the Indiana Convention Center ahead of the national championship game.

For the first time ever, the NFL is giving fans a chance to sit within feet of college football players as they compete in the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 35th annual event, which has been hosted in Indianapolis since 1987, returns to Lucas Oil Stadium March 3-6.

Fans will be able to watch from the lower section as players pass, throw, catch, jump and run in hopes of making their professional dreams a reality. The NFL has invited 324 prospects to this year's combine.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday, March 3 from 4-11 p.m. — tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers

Friday, March 4 from 4-11 p.m. — offensive linemen and running backs

Saturday, March 5 from 4-11 p.m. — defensive linemen and linebackers

Sunday, March 6 from 2-7:30 p.m. — defensive backs

Fans can register for up to five free tickets for each of the four days. The doors will open one hour before the scheduled start time.

Those in attendance will be able to enter to win tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, and the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Click here to claim free tickets.