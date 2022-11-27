Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line.

PORTLAND, Ind. — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.