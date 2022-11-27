x
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line.
Credit: AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks over Duke center Dereck Lively II, center, and center Ryan Young, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ind. — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

