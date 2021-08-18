Driven to save lives: Top drivers return for race honoring Bryan Clauson

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon will serve as honorary starter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the racing world's favorite drivers have returned to the dirt track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a highly anticipated race honoring late three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

This week, IMS is hosting the third annual Driven2SaveLives BC39 race to increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

There are 72 drivers competing in the 39-lap feature race Thursday night, including NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman, 2020 Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard winner Chase Briscoe and the dominant Kyle Larson, arguably the hottest driver today in America.

Plus, INDYCAR and Indianapolis 500 veteran Conor Daly returns, as does NASCAR and Indy 500 veteran and USAC Triple Crown winner J.J. Yeley.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon will serve as the honorary starter on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

As a part of his duties, Gordon will wave the green flag for the Stoops Pursuit. He also will turn exhibition laps in a Clauson Marshall Racing USAC Midget car in front of the crowd, something he hasn’t done in nearly 30 years.