Driven2SaveLives brings several days of dirt track racing to promote organ donations

The action on the track takes place Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Driven2SaveLives kicks off Wednesday night with a street party on Main Street in Speedway from 6-9 p.m. There will be drivers, race cars and a draw party.

The action on the track takes place Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4. You can find the race schedule here. The event takes place on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3.

This is the fourth annual Driven2SaveLives BC39, and it honors legendary race car driver and donor hero Bryan Clauson. The event also raises awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network.

Clauson died in a midget car crash in 2016. His organ donation saved five lives, and his harvested tissue helped 75 people.

“It is an honor to be able to be a part of an event that Bryan would be proud of," said Taylor McLean, Bryan Clauson’s sister and marketing program specialist at Indiana Donor Network. "The Driven2SaveLives BC39 has become a place for race fans and teams alike to honor Bryan and share how their lives have been impacted by organ donation and transplantation."