Downtown gets street signs with Indy 500 driver names

It's a month of May tradition, and driver Alexander Rossi was the first to put up his sign on Monument Circle Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to Race Day is on!

There are just 33 days until the 106th Indianapolis 500, and we're starting to see even more signs of the race ... literally, signs all over the city.

In an annual tradition, street signs with driver names are going up around downtown.

2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi's sign went up on Monument Circle Tuesday morning. He said he's already in month of May mode.

"I'm there," he said. "We had the tests last week. I didn't even know we were 33 days out, so that's exciting. That just got my blood pumping. We're here on the Circle, we're hanging street signs. That's a little bit weird for a racing driver to try and figure out how to do, but no, I mean, this whole city comes to life on May 1 and we're right around the corner and can't wait for it to happen."

We asked Rossi if it really feels like six years since he drank the milk in Victory Circle.

"It feels like a long time ago," said Rossi. "It was obviously an amazing day and something that I look back on and will cherish forever, but, you know, it's time for another one, I think."

Rossi said he's looking forward to seeing things return to normal for the race, after pandemic-imposed challenges.

"For me, I'm just excited that 2022 is the year it kind of all kind of returns back to normal," Rossi said. "You know, the past two years have been so strange for everyone, obviously, and I think 2020 was a huge eye-opener for us as drivers. We get so accustomed to the Indy 500 and everything that goes along with it, and ultimately the fans are what make that race what it is. I think we all gained a huge appreciation for what the fans and this city bring to the table, from the parade to Carb Day, just everything that is the Indy 500, and to have a full house come Memorial Day is going to be very, very exciting."