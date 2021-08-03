x
Pacers' Sabonis wins 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge

Domantas Sabonis narrowly defeated Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic on Sunday after finishing runner-up in the 2020 Skills Challenge.
ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry shot his way to another 3-point title and Domantas Sabonis made sure the Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs.

Curry provided a dramatic preview for his seventh All-Star Game appearance when he sank his final 3-pointer to edge Utah's Mike Conley for the title. 

Curry also won the 3-point content in 2015. Conley had the lead with 27 points before Curry was the final shooter of the contest. 

Curry had 26 points before sinking his final shot for 28 points and the win. 

After a runner-up finish to 2020 Skills Challenge winner Bam Adebayo of Miami, Indiana's Sabonis returned to win the title.

At halftime of the All-Star game, Blazers guard Anfernee Simons takes the Slam Dunk contest.  On his final dunk attempt, Simons acted like he was kissing the rim. 

The judges picked his dunk over Obi Toppin's final dunk.  It's Simons first All-Star Dunk title.